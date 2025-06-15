Bring it on, Elon! SA mobile operators tell MPs they would welcome Starlink
South Africa-born American billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink will find welcoming competitors in South Africa if the satellite internet provider's entrance into the country goes ahead. However, the local sector still faces several challenges that affect all mobile network operators.
Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications & digital technologies heard from Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, Telkom, Rain and the Association of Communications and Technology (ACT) on Friday after it asked the mobile network operators to brief MPs on the state of the local telecommunications sector, including challenges, progress made on universal connectivity, the cost of communication, regulation and SMME development...
