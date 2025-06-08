Thungela reaffirms SA’s use of coal
08 June 2025 - 09:41
Retiring Thungela CEO July Ndlovu says South Africa should have a sovereign right to include coal as part of its energy mix in line with how developed nations built their economies.
In an interview with Business Times this week, Ndlovu said while the global north in Europe was phasing out coal, emerging economies like India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Bangladesh continue to invest in coal-fired power stations, underscoring coal’s runway...
