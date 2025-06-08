TFG’s beautiful no-brainer
Retailer, citing consumer demand, plans to boost personal care and beauty counters in all its stores
08 June 2025 - 09:36
TFG intends to grow its beauty segment into a R5bn business in five years, says CEO Anthony Thunström. In the year to March, the business generated R1.2bn in sales.
Thunström said this week TFG had “always had a very nice beauty business” but it was limited to Foschini and almost entirely comprised third-party beauty products. ..
