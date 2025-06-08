Spar aims to double Build it operations
08 June 2025 - 08:57
Spar wants to double the size of its building material business as it stocks new product lines. The retailer owns the Build it brand, which has about 410 stores in South Africa, eSwatini, Namibia and Mozambique.
Build it, which turns 40 this year, generates annual revenues of about R10bn. ..
