Reserve Bank 'must deal with climate risks'
08 June 2025 - 09:43
The COP30 meeting in Belém, Brazil, this November will be critical to the agenda for responding to weather-related risks, according to South African Reserve Bank deputy governor Fundi Tshazibana.
Speaking at a fireside chat at the University of Stellenbosch on Friday, Tshazibana, who is also CEO of the Bank's Prudential Authority, said the meeting is expected to set the tone for future climate discussions and interventions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.