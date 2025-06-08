No need for more VAT relief, says Godongwana
Minister points to lower inflation and interest rates as signs pressure on poor is easing
08 June 2025 - 09:33
As calls persist for the government to add more food items to the zero-rated VAT basket to ease pressure on consumers after the recent increase in the fuel levy, finance minister Enoch Godongwana says there is no need as economic conditions are easing.
NGOs, businesses, and labour federations say the higher fuel levy, which kicked in this week, will increase the costs of goods and services...
