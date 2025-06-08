Ninety One says Sanlam move a ‘vote of confidence in SA’
08 June 2025 - 08:50
Global investment manager Ninety One has described the deal to acquire Sanlam Investment Management as a “bold move” to strengthen its position in South Africa and bolster growth initiatives in credit.
Ninety One, which shed its Investec Asset Management identity five years ago, will become Sanlam’s primary active investment manager, gaining access to an extensive retail distribution network after entering into the deal in November. The company expects to complete the deal in the 2026 financial year. ..
