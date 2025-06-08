Drink deeply of this tech cocktail
WEF report spells out how a range of innovations, including AI, are converging to shape the future — and silos are anathema
08 June 2025 - 09:08
The era of a single breakthrough technology shifting the gears of the global economy is passing — progress is now driven by at least eight emerging technologies working together, according to the World Economic Forum’s new Technology Convergence Report, released in Geneva this week.
It outlines how AI, “omni computing”, engineering biology, spatial intelligence, robotics, advanced materials, next-generation energy and quantum technologies will converge to drive the next wave of systemic transformation...
