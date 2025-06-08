Brazil bird flu dominoes falling locally
South African ban on all poultry imports from Brazil disrupting availability of polony and other products
08 June 2025 - 08:34
Brazil’s biggest meat export association says the farm in Rio Grande do Sol province hit by avian flu is dealing with the crisis and will comply with sanitary protocols before resuming full exports.
South Africa has suspended imports from Brazil, the world’s largest poultry exporter, but there are growing calls for the ban to be eased...
