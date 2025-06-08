AI and skills: Africa’s double helix
08 June 2025 - 09:06
AI and skills are the two forces that will, in tandem, determine the future of business in Africa — but one without the other will fail, according to software group Salesforce.
The company introduced its agentic (capable of independent action) AI platform, Agentforce, as a new model for digital labour at an event in Johannesburg this week...
