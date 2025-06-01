Valterra to stick to PGMs and shareholders
01 June 2025 - 09:10
Valterra Platinum, which debuted on the JSE this week after shedding its Anglo American Platinum identity, will focus on fully exploiting the assets it already has rather than mull expansion, says CEO Craig Miller.
“Given the endowment, the scale of assets and the quality of assets that we have in the portfolio, our opportunity as Valterra Platinum is really to leverage the value out of our existing core assets,” he told reporters...
