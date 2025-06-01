Tiger Brands moves to regain market share
01 June 2025 - 09:51
Tiger Brands has embarked on a brand refresh of its personal care category to regain market share on some products.
The packaged goods company’s home and personal care (HPC) segment, which houses brands such as Jeyes, Ingram’s Camphor, and No Hair, reported a 4.8% decline in half-year revenues to R1.4bn. It was also hit by a shortage of aerosol cans during peak season, resulting in a drastic reduction of volumes of Doom insecticide. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.