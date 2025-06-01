State mulls expropriation of land for transmitting power
01 June 2025 - 09:57
Energy and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has hinted that the government could expropriate land to put up transmission lines as it seeks to keep up with increased energy generation.
Provinces are fast running out of space to connect more generation capacity to the national electricity grid. ..
