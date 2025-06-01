‘Small fry’ complacency opens Africa to cybervillains
Digital criminals are exploiting the continent’s naiveté to use it as a proving ground for their malware, says Kaspersky
01 June 2025 - 09:55
The notion that African markets are too small for the world’s most dangerous cyberattackers is making the continent vulnerable — and its networks, businesses and governments have become ideal testing grounds for increasingly sophisticated attacks.
The assailants, says cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, carry out their missions with the precision of mercenaries and the support of AI...
