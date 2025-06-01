Multimillion-rand paydays for state agency bosses revealed in parliament
01 June 2025 - 09:20
Top executives of entities reporting to the finance minister are smiling all the way to the bank, taking home millions in generous remuneration packages, bonuses and other allowances.
Responding to a parliamentary question from the DA on what the CEOs of various financial organisations reporting to him earn, finance minister Enoch Godongwana revealed in detail the annual pay and other incentives of agencies such as Sars, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), Land Bank and the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.