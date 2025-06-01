Miners unite against draft bill
'It amounts to expropriation,' says Pan African Resources as industry gears up to challenge proposed legislation
01 June 2025 - 10:04
Mid-tier gold producer Pan African Resources has described the draft Mineral Resources Development Bill as amounting to “expropriation” and has vowed to fight a provision that will force tailings storage operators to either include these under existing mineral rights or risk losing ownership of the assets to the state.
The company’s head of investor relations, Hethen Hira, told Business Times that Pan African Resources, which operates the Evander tailings facility in Mpumalanga, was consulting its lawyers on a possible challenge...
