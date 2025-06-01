Meat processors warn of supply crisis as Brazil poultry ban hits
01 June 2025 - 09:35
The meat processing industry has urged the government to secure an agreement that will restore poultry imports from Brazil and avoid an imminent food supply crisis.
The government has banned poultry products from the South American country, which recently announced a bird flu outbreak in one of its regions. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.