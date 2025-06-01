Kganyago calls for lower inflation target
01 June 2025 - 09:59
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has reiterated his view that South Africa needs a lower inflation target, saying that while this might slow economic growth initially, it will yield results when inflation subsides.
He said a tighter inflation target would align the country with peer economies and allow for consumption patterns that would keep inflation in check for longer periods, and a lower path for interest rates as inflation gradually comes down...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.