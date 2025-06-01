Dis-Chem scramble to keep up with rivals
01 June 2025 - 09:32
Dis-Chem will launch a revised reward programme which it hopes will further boost its market share after it recorded a decline in key categories following aggressive promotions by competitors.
Moreover, the fast pace at which rivals are rolling out stores has impacted Dis-Chem’s market share. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.