Demand for credit drives Lewis plans for 200 new stores
01 June 2025 - 09:23
Lewis plans to open up to 200 stores over five years as consumer demand for credit continues unabated.
The owner of Beares, Best Home & Electric and UFO, grew its store base to 918 stores with the opening of 33 new stores and an additional 16 stores acquired through the purchase of cash retail bed specialist, Real Beds. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.