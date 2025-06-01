African Bank launches new product for cultural festivities
01 June 2025 - 10:01
Are you about to pay lobola, throw umgidi (a cultural celebration), observe Eid or take part in Diwali festivities? African Bank has designed a financial product tailored to help South Africans save or borrow for traditional and religious ceremonies.
The 50-year-old institution that offers personal loans and other banking services, including financing for entrepreneurs, is launching Isiko — a product it describes as a “culturally grounded financial lifestyle solution”. ..
