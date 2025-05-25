WeBuyCars doubles down on expansion
Company says goal is to buy and sell 23,000 vehicles a month by 2028
25 May 2025 - 09:01
WeBuyCars aims to double the number of its buying stations and has set its sights on establishing outlets in Bloemfontein, Richards Bay and eMalahleni (formerly Witbank) and Middelburg in Mpumalanga.
The buyer and seller of pre-owned cars has established vehicle “supermarkets” across a number of cities. The company recently added 10 new stations, referred to as buying pods, where vehicle owners can get their cars evaluated and sold to the company, bringing the total number of pods to 93. It has expanded capacity at George, Polokwane, Johannesburg, Riverhorse Valley in Durban, and Gqeberha. ..
