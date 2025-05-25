Treasury plan to accelerate digital payments across AfCFTA
25 May 2025 - 07:32
This year’s G20 and B20 activities are the ideal catalyst for financial inclusion and cross-border payments to be advanced throughout Africa, making the continent a more seamless and dynamic trade region.
This is the view of deputy finance minister David Masondo, who addressed the B20’s second Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion plenary meeting in Skukuza, Mpumalanga, this week. Financial inclusion is expected to drive competition, innovation, and cost-effectiveness...
