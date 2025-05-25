SA corporate banks eyeing commercial property investments in Africa
25 May 2025 - 08:00
With the cost of capital climbing and global foreign exchange reserves tightening, South Africa’s corporate banks are picking up the slack and eyeing commercial property investments such as retail and student accommodation on the continent.
Sandile Mpanza, head of commercial property finance, Africa region, at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), said the South African investor base was heavily invested in the continent, looking to consolidate alongside opportunities in Europe or the offshore market...
