Paris conference bullish on more French investment in SA
25 May 2025 - 09:14
French companies, from big multinationals to SMEs, are keen to invest billions in South Africa — targeting sectors that include renewable energy, oil, gas, rail, automotive, retail, IT, services and textiles.
Speaking at the inaugural South Africa-France Investment Conference in Paris this week, Philippe Labonne, chair of the Africa committee of MEDEF International, the largest French business federation, representing 80% of the European nation's companies, said French firms — from multinationals to SMEs — were ready for further partnerships with South African companies. ..
