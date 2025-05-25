KZN at odds with Reserve Bank over Ithala
Finance MEC Francois Rodgers says province will approach judge president to prevent liquidation of bank and freezing of accounts
25 May 2025 - 09:06
The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government plans to ask the judge president in the province for an interdict blocking efforts by the South African Reserve Bank to have Ithala Bank liquidated.
Francois Rodgers, the DA MEC for finance, told Business Times this week the Bank had lodged an appeal against a high court ruling that it could not liquidate the bank and take control of its depositors book. ..
