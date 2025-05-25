Ill winds blowing for private hospitals
25 May 2025 - 08:30
Analysts have warned that growth for private hospitals will be muted on the back of stagnant medical aid membership numbers, a declining workforce and the tough macroeconomic environment.
This week, Netcare and Life Healthcare reported growth in earnings for the six months to March. Netcare said the broader operating environment remains challenging and formal sector employment has yet to show meaningful improvement. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.