Harvard's foreign students in Trump limbo
25 May 2025 - 09:17
Thousands of foreign students at Harvard University were stuck in administrative limbo and looking for alternatives on Friday after US President Donald Trump’s administration revoked the university’s ability to enrol students from abroad.
Harvard, which on Friday sued the Trump administration over the decision, currently has nearly 7,000 international students, representing about 27% of its total enrolment. Since taking office in January, Trump has assailed the so-called Ivy League universities, accusing them of fostering anti-American, Marxist and “radical left” ideologies...
