G7 finance leaders try to downplay tariff disputes
25 May 2025 - 07:30
Finance leaders from the Group of Seven industrialised democracies sought to downplay disputes over US President Donald Trump's tariffs and find some common ground to keep the forum viable as they met in the Canadian Rocky Mountains on Wednesday.
G7 finance ministers put a positive spin on discussions in Banff, Alberta, to try to reach an agreement on a joint communique largely covering non-tariff issues. The discussions included support for Ukraine, the threat from non-market economic policies of countries including China, and combating financial crimes and drug trafficking...
