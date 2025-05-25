Economic development at heart of budget, says Godongwana
R1.03-trillion will be allocated to public infrastructure over the medium term, with R402bn to roads, R219.2bn to energy, and R156.3bn to water and sanitation
25 May 2025 - 07:49
While the National Treasury had to scale back funds it hoped to allocate to various programmes in this year’s budget, it managed to squeeze through enough to keep economic development spending at R289.8bn, with R1-trillion for infrastructure over the medium term.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Friday told a joint sitting of parliament’s standing and select committees on both finance and appropriations that the 2025 budget focused on economic development...
