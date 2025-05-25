Call to tweak ban on Brazil poultry to save SA polony
Concern over shortage of key ingredient in processed meat
25 May 2025 - 08:46
Meat processors in South Africa are concerned that the ban announced on imports of poultry from Brazil could trigger a shortage of mechanically deboned meat (MDM), a product input the domestic production of which is at a low level.
Many products and businesses rely on mechanically deboned meat, and a prolonged ban on poultry from Brazil over an avian flu outbreak in the province of Grande Rio do Sul could cause a supply shock in the country, Bruce Smit of the SA Meat Processors Association (Sampa) said...
