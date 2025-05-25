BP to offer more services at petrol stations
25 May 2025 - 08:35
BP South Africa has embarked on a countrywide refurbishment of its petrol stations and will add 40 new outlets that will offer more services and products beyond petrol and food.
With the decline in fuel margins, fuel retailers are looking at adding new products and services. This will also fit the move to electric vehicles (EVs) as it gains momentum, requiring consumers to spend more time at charging stations. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.