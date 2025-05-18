Business World's biggest poultry exporter Brazil confirms Bird flu outbreak B L Premium

Brazil, the world's largest poultry exporter, confirmed its first outbreak of bird flu on a commercial farm on Friday, triggering a ban on shipments to China and raising the prospect of restrictions from other trade partners.

Brazil exported $10bn (R180bn) of chicken meat in 2024, accounting for about 35% of global trade. Much of that came from meat processors BRF and JBS, which ship to some 150 countries...