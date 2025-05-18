World's biggest poultry exporter Brazil confirms Bird flu outbreak
18 May 2025 - 09:54
Brazil, the world's largest poultry exporter, confirmed its first outbreak of bird flu on a commercial farm on Friday, triggering a ban on shipments to China and raising the prospect of restrictions from other trade partners.
Brazil exported $10bn (R180bn) of chicken meat in 2024, accounting for about 35% of global trade. Much of that came from meat processors BRF and JBS, which ship to some 150 countries...
