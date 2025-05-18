South Africa v Zambia in AfDB presidency vote
Regional bloc split over endorsement by Pretoria of its own candidate to head Africa’s prime development bank
A major showdown is brewing in Abidjan, the capital of the Ivory Coast, where five candidates will be hoping to earn an endorsement to lead the continent’s top development bank.
The presidency of the African Development Bank (AfDB), soon to be vacated by Nigerian Akinwumi Adesina, will be up for grabs when more than 6,000 delegates, including African heads of state and government, finance ministers, central bank governors, development partners, private sector representatives, civil society leaders and academics descend on the city to decide who becomes the next president of the 60-year-old development finance institution...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.