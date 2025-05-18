Sasria mulls wider cover in riskier world
State body working with World Bank and IMF on possible cover for climate events and cyberattacks
18 May 2025 - 10:11
The state’s disaster insurance company is studying the possible expansion of its mandate to include coverage for terror-linked cyberattacks and climate change-related weather events, with a feasibility report to be handed to the National Treasury by November.
South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) CEO Mpumi Tyikwe told Business Times this week expanding the mandate would require new legislation, which could take two years. ..
