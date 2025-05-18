Cell C partnership plans paying off
18 May 2025 - 09:50
Cell C is making inroads in securing new corporate and government clients through partnerships with other companies. Last year, as part of its new growth strategy, the country’s fourth mobile network operator set up a unit focused on securing corporate and government clients, an area Cell C has so far struggled in.
CEO Jorge Mendes said this week they have partnered with 40 other companies to provide end-to-end products and services to corporate and state clients. These companies offer a range of products in hardware and software services, such as cloud computing. ..
