Business at odds with government over tobacco bill
State team accused of using foreign NGO to manipulate discussions
18 May 2025 - 10:28
The government is in a fresh standoff with business after it was accused of parachuting an American NGO into the formulation process of a bill aimed at controlling the trade of tobacco products and nicotine alternatives.
At the centre of the storm is economic policy discussion forum Nedlac (the National Economic Development and Labour Council), which is being criticised for how it handled the processing of the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill. But Nedlac has strongly defended itself, saying there was nothing irregular in the way it handled the discussions. ..
