Boxer eyes growth in Gauteng and KZN
18 May 2025 - 10:13
Boxer Superstores will double down on growing its presence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to close the gap with competitors who have been on an aggressive rollout in recent years.
This week, the value grocery retailer, which was spun out of Pick n Pay and listed on the JSE in November last year, said it would spend R1.2bn in opening new stores and also on its new distribution centre in KwaZulu-Natal. It has 525 stores in total, including liquor stores, after opening 48 in the year to March. The retailer has almost doubled its outlets from 298 stores in 2020. ..
