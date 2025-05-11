Tau fails to allay fears over R100bn Transformation Fund
11 May 2025 - 10:12
Business organisations and experts remain divided over whether a R100bn Transformation Fund mooted by the department of trade, industry & competition could help black-owned businesses access markets and scale.
The department wants to raise R20bn over the next five years and disburse R100bn, using a mix of contributions from enterprise and supplier development (ESD) obligations under B-BBEE codes of good practice and voluntary donations by big corporations. ..
