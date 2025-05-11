Niche job losses in microbrewing
Funding agencies not keen on bankrolling alcohol-related businesses
11 May 2025 - 09:54
Five microbrewers shut down in April, hit by a lack of funding, high excise duties, intense competition and the prevalence of illicit trading — resulting in hundreds of job losses in this niche sector.
There are about 200 microbrewers, many of whom specialise in craft beers, and most are in the Western Cape, where the provincial liquor legislation has provided an enabling environment. ..
