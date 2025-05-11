Lesaka gains social grant clients
Fintech company formerly known as Net1 reports adding 89,000 EasyPay Everywhere users in Q3
11 May 2025 - 09:20
Fintech company Lesaka says it now has 13% market share among social grant recipients and plans to grow this to 20% in the next three-five years.
Lesaka, which rebranded from Net1 UEPS three years ago, said in its results for the third quarter of financial 2025 that its Easypay Everywhere (EPE) platform added 89,000 new customers in the period to end-March...
