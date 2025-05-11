Green energy sector sees red over tariffs
Itac plan aimed at boosting local manufacturing seen as misguided
11 May 2025 - 10:04
The renewable energy sector is up in arms over plans to raise customs duties on imported materials used to manufacture solar power products.
With just four working days left to comment on the proposed components tariffs, the sector has warned that they will have dire consequences on South Africa’s already hobbled manufacturing capacity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.