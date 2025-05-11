DRC gold miner Twangiza Mining halts operations in tax dispute with M23
11 May 2025 - 10:09
Twangiza Mining, a gold miner operating in the rebel-controlled South Kivu province in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), said it has been ordered to suspend operations by the rebel administration, according to a company-wide letter seen by Reuters.
The company, which is managed by Hong Kong-registered Shomka Resources, informed employees of an immediate work stoppage in the letter dated May 8. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.