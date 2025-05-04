Transnet union threatens crippling strike
04 May 2025 - 08:48
Transnet has contingency plans to cushion the impact should the United National Transport Union (Untu) goes ahead with a threatened strike. Untu represents the majority of workers at the ports and rail company.
Transnet said that while plans were in place, it was confident the strike would be averted — thanks to a decision by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to mediate in the dispute...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.