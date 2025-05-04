South Africa to spend R60bn on nuclear build programme
SA likely to entertain bids from US, China, Russia, France and South Korea
04 May 2025 - 09:48
South Africa is looking to spend up to R60bn on its nuclear build programme — including acquiring mini nuclear reactors — and will not shy away from consulting experts in countries such as Russia and China.
This is according to electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who told Business Times he would be working to reset the country’s nuclear programme, with power generation through nuclear now a stated government policy...
