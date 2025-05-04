Radical cuts proposed in Trump budget
04 May 2025 - 09:50
US President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday proposed a $163bn (R3 trillion) cut to federal spending next year, which would eliminate more than a fifth of the non-military spending, excluding mandatory benefit programmes.
The proposed budget would raise defence spending by 13% and homeland security spending by nearly 65% from 2025 enacted levels. Non-defence discretionary spending would be cut by 23% to the lowest level since 2017, the White House office of management and budget (OMB) said in a statement...
