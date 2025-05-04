Meta plays catch-up in AI arms race
New Llama 4 model aims to close gap with ChatGPT and Google Gemini
04 May 2025 - 09:15
Artificial intelligence (AI) doesn’t pause for catch-up, but that hasn’t stopped Meta from trying. At the company’s inaugural LlamaCon developer conference, hosted virtually on Tuesday, the Facebook owner released Llama 4, the latest version of its large language model that competes with the likes of ChatGPT and Google Gemini.
For the first time, the social media giant has stepped decisively into the generative AI arms race with a clear attempt to close the gap between itself and the companies setting the pace...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.