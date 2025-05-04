Gold experts bullish about bullion
04 May 2025 - 09:02
The World Gold Council anticipates mine output will remain strong for the remainder of the year, following higher demand in the first quarter of 2025, as gold surpassed $3,000 (R55,182) an ounce in a record price environment.
Speaking to Business Times, Krishan Gopaul, World Gold Council senior analyst for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said higher output during the quarter highlighted healthy production despite rising input costs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.