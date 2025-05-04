Godongwana facing tough choices for Budget 3.0
With finance minister Enoch Godongwana set to table a historic third budget on May 21, he is torn between the urgent priorities of raising extra revenue, cutting spending and increasing investment
With finance minister Enoch Godongwana set to table Budget 3.0 on May 21, he is torn between the urgent priorities of raising extra revenue, cutting spending and increasing investment.
The minister announced he would return to parliament to once again table a budget after introducing the rates and monetary amounts and the amendment of revenue laws bill to “reverse” his 0.5% percentage point VAT hike, which was widely rejected by political parties and the public...
