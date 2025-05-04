Decline in breast cancer deaths among younger women
04 May 2025 - 09:12
Young women in the US are not dying from breast cancer as often as they did a decade ago.
This is according to a study presented last week at an American Association for Cancer Research meeting in Chicago, which found that from 2010 to 2020 breast cancer deaths among women aged 20 to 49 declined significantly across all breast cancer subtypes and racial and ethnic groups — with marked declines after 2016...
